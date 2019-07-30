2 Americans, 1 German among victims of fatal B.C. float plane crash

We’re learning more about the victims of a fatal float plane crash north of Vancouver Island last week.

The B.C. Coroners Service confirmed Tuesday that in addition to one Canadian victim, two Americans and one German citizen also lost their lives in the crash.

The pilot, 50-year-old Al McBain, has already been identified by his sister.

A man in his 40s from South Carolina, a man in his 60s from Washington state and a man in his 60s from Germany also died, the coroners service said.

The service continues to investigate their deaths.

None of the victims have been formally identified.

Five other injured people were rescued by helicopter, with two of them flown to Vancouver in critical condition.

Investigators with the Transportation Safety Board have also been deployed to the crash site on Addenbroke Island, about 100 km north of Port Hardy.

The Cessna 208 Caravan, operated by Seair Seaplanes, crashed around 11 a.m. on July 26, and was en route from Richmond, B.C. to a fishing lodge on Calvert Island.

McBain’s sister, Saanich Coun. Nathalie Chambers, said there was poor weather in the area at the time.