Seaplane crashes off Sechelt, coast guard and emergency crews responding

Rescue crews were called to the waters off Sechelt on Tuesday, where a sea plane crashed.

BC Emergency Health Services says it was called at 12:48 p.m., and had deployed three ground ambulances, which were coordinating with the Coast Guard.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) said it was responding to an “unfolding incident” in the water near Sechelt,

Sunshine Coast resident Ian Bolden told Global News he saw the aircraft circling low, then go down about eight kilometres off Davis Bay.

“Initially I thought it was looking at whales or something like that, but they went really low and then hit the water with a big splash,” he said.

“There is a tugboat heading out there at the moment and two planes circling over top.”

It is unclear how many people were on the plane, but the Sunshine Coast RCMP said all occupants had been recovered and there were no immediate reports of injuries.

More to come…

