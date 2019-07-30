Guelph’s watering restrictions move to Level 1 Yellow amid hot, dry conditions

The City of Guelph says their outdoor watering restrictions have moved to Level 1 Yellow, which means bylaw officers can now enforce infractions.

Officials point to the recent hot and dry temperatures and an increase on the city’s water system.

Residents are reminded that lawn watering is restricted to 7 a.m. – 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. on odd or even calendar dates by address number. Odd-numbered houses are permitted to water on odd-numbered dates and even-numbered houses on even-numbered dates.

The move from blue to yellow means bylaw officers will now be issuing a fine for an infraction.

“But, of course, we always take an education-first approach,” said Heather Yates, the city’s supervisor of water efficiency.

Residents can report a possible infraction at 519-837-2529 or fill out a report on the city’s website.

Watering gardens and trees or running children’s sprinklers are still allowed. At-home car washing is only allowed using a hose with a shut-off nozzle or with a bucket of water.

The city said officials will continue to monitor conditions and work with the Grand River Conservation Authority to decide whether more changes to watering restrictions are needed.

