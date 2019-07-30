Man taken to hospital following rollover on Highway 7 east of Peterborough

A man was taken to hospital following a single vehicle roll over on Highway 7 in Indian River on Tuesday.

Emergency crews were called to the scene around noon east of Peterborough, just west of County Road 38, about 20 kilometres east of Peterborough.

READ MORE: Pedestrian killed in collision on Highway 28 in Woodview: Peterborough County OPP

The vehicle hit the ditch and rolled onto its side. The man was originally trapped but was able to get out of the vehicle, according to firefighters at the scene.

He was transported to hospital by paramedics for treatment.

Peterborough County OPP say the cause of the collision remains under investigation.

It is unclear if any charges will be laid.

WATCH: Two injured in head-on collision on Highway 35