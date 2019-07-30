BC man has serious injuries after attack by grizzly bear north of Powell River

The BC Conservation Officer Service (COS) says a man has serious injuries after being attacked by what seemed like a grizzly bear north of Powell River.

The COS said a Quadra Island man was riding his bike along a remote logging road in the area of Ramsey Arm on Monday when the attack occurred.

The man had a knife on him and stabbed the bear, ending the attack.

The COS says he then rode his bike to a nearby camp where environmental workers performed first aid.

The man was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The COS says they are investigating the attack.