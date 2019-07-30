Harry Potter’s Matthew Lewis coming to Edmonton Expo 2019

The actor who played one of the most transformative characters in the epic Harry Potter saga is coming to Edmonton this fall for the eighth annual Edmonton Comic & Entertainment Expo.

Matthew Lewis starred in the magical film franchise as Neville Longbottom, a Gryffindor who grew from a self-conscious, bumbling student into a brave, major player in the climactic final battle of the seven-book, eight-movie series.

The actor himself underwent a similar change from an awkward kid to an attractive young man whose transformation inspired the term “Neville Longbottoming.”

In addition to Harry Potter, Lewis has also appeared in films such as Me Before You (starring Game of Thrones‘ Emilia Clarke and The Hunger Games‘ Sam Claflin) and the BBC’s The Syndicate TV series.

Lewis will appear as a special guest at the Edmonton Expo on Saturday, Sept. 21 and Sunday, Sept. 22. He will participate in fan meet-and-greet and autograph signing sessions as well as a spotlight panel. The full schedule of the event is set to be released in September.

The Expo said this will be the British actor’s first convention in Western Canada.

Other actors appearing at the Expo include George Takei (Star Trek), Joonas Suotamo (who took over the role of Chewbacca in Star Wars from Peter Mayhew), Cary Elwes (Stranger Things, The Princess Bride, Robin Hood: Men in Tights), Christopher Eccleston (Doctor Who, Thor: The Dark World, Gone in 60 Seconds) and Sean Maguire (Once Upon a Time, EastEnders).

The Edmonton Comic & Entertainment Expo runs from Sept. 20 to 22 at the Edmonton Expo Centre.

Previous notable guests have included the late comic book legend Stan Lee, Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher, Doctor Who‘s Matt Smith and David Tennant, Lord of the Rings’ John Rhys Davies and Billy Boyd, Back to the Future‘s Christopher Lloyd and Mr. Robot‘s Christian Slater.

