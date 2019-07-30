Entertainment
July 30, 2019 3:26 pm
Updated: July 30, 2019 4:04 pm

Harry Potter’s Matthew Lewis coming to Edmonton Expo 2019

By Online Journalist  Global News

Actor Matthew Lewis as Neville in promotional photos for 'Harry Potter.'

Supplied by the Edmonton Comic & Entertainment Expo
A A

The actor who played one of the most transformative characters in the epic Harry Potter saga is coming to Edmonton this fall for the eighth annual Edmonton Comic & Entertainment Expo.

Matthew Lewis starred in the magical film franchise as Neville Longbottom, a Gryffindor who grew from a self-conscious, bumbling student into a brave, major player in the climactic final battle of the seven-book, eight-movie series.

READ MORE: ‘Harry Potter’ anniversary — 20 Potter-y things we’re thankful for

Matthew Lewis 3

Actor Matthew Lewis as Neville in promotional photos for ‘Harry Potter.’

Supplied by the Edmonton Comic & Entertainment Expo
Matthew Lewis 2

Actor Matthew Lewis as Neville in promotional photos for ‘Harry Potter.’

Supplied by the Edmonton Comic & Entertainment Expo
Matthew Lewis 1

Actor Matthew Lewis as Neville in promotional photos for ‘Harry Potter.’

Supplied by the Edmonton Comic & Entertainment Expo
Matthew Lewis 4

Actor Matthew Lewis.

Supplied by the Edmonton Comic & Entertainment Expo

The actor himself underwent a similar change from an awkward kid to an attractive young man whose transformation inspired the term “Neville Longbottoming.”

READ MORE: ‘Harry Potter’ star Matthew Lewis strips down for ‘ttitude magazine

Matthew Lewis appears on the cover of the June 2015 issue of ‘Attitude.’

Attitude

Story continues below

In addition to Harry Potter, Lewis has also appeared in films such as Me Before You (starring Game of Thrones‘ Emilia Clarke and The Hunger Games‘ Sam Claflin) and the BBC’s The Syndicate TV series.

Lewis will appear as a special guest at the Edmonton Expo on Saturday, Sept. 21 and Sunday, Sept. 22. He will participate in fan meet-and-greet and autograph signing sessions as well as a spotlight panel. The full schedule of the event is set to be released in September.

The Expo said this will be the British actor’s first convention in Western Canada.

READ MORE: Mayor Iveson joins the fun, discusses future of the city at Edmonton Expo

Other actors appearing at the Expo include George Takei (Star Trek), Joonas Suotamo (who took over the role of Chewbacca in Star Wars from Peter Mayhew), Cary Elwes (Stranger Things, The Princess Bride, Robin Hood: Men in Tights), Christopher Eccleston (Doctor Who, Thor: The Dark World, Gone in 60 Seconds) and Sean Maguire (Once Upon a Time, EastEnders).

George Takei criticizes Virginia mayor on refugee stand

In this June 7, 2015 file photo, actor George Takei arrives at the 69th annual Tony Awards in New York.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File
null

In a photo from ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story,’ (L-R) Alden Ehrenreich as Han Solo and Joonas Suotamo as Chewbacca.

Jonathan Olley / Lucasfilm / Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection
celwes

Cary Elwes, pictured in July 2013.

Getty Images
Comic-Con International 2015 – “Once Upon A Time” Panel

Actor Sean Maguire (L) and actress Lana Parrilla attend the “Once Upon a Time” panel during Comic-Con International 2015 at the San Diego Convention Center on July 11, 2015 in San Diego, California.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
“Thor: The Dark World” – World Premiere – Red Carpet Arrivals

Christopher Eccleston attends the World Premiere of “Thor: The Dark World” at Odeon Leicester Square on October 22, 2013 in London, England.

Mike Marsland/WireImage

The Edmonton Comic & Entertainment Expo runs from Sept. 20 to 22 at the Edmonton Expo Centre.

Previous notable guests have included the late comic book legend Stan Lee, Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher, Doctor Who‘s Matt Smith and David Tennant, Lord of the Rings’ John Rhys Davies and Billy Boyd, Back to the Future‘s Christopher Lloyd and Mr. Robot‘s Christian Slater.

READ MORE: David Tennant to make first appearance at Edmonton Comic and Entertainment Expo

WATCH: Interviews with past Edmonton Expo celebrity guests

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Comic-con
Edmonton Comic & Entertainment Expo
Edmonton Comic and Entertainment Expo
Edmonton entertainment
Edmonton Expo
Harry Potter
Matthew Lewis
Matthew Lewis Edmonton
Matthew Lewis Edmonton Expo
Neville Longbottom

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.