Peterborough man charged with cocaine possession at Victoria Park

A Peterborough man is facing drug-related charges following an investigation at Victoria Park on Monday afternoon.

The Peterborough Police Service says an officer on foot patrol observed alleged drug activity taking place in the park on Water Street shortly after 4 p.m.

As a result of the investigation, a man was arrested, and police say he was found to be in possession of cocaine.

Derek Charters Brown, 69, of Wellington Street, was arrested and charged with possession of a Schedule 1 substance.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Aug. 20.

