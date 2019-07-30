Blue Bombers head coach takes trip down memory lane in Guelph

Mike O’Shea is likely feeling a bit nostalgic on his return to Guelph and his alma mater as his Winnipeg Blue Bombers set up shop in the Royal City for a week.

With only six days between games in Hamilton and Toronto, the team is staying and practicing in the city where their head coach cut his teeth before turning pro.

It’s also where Bombers general manager Kyle Walters was a player and head coach, so given the quick turnaround between games in southern Ontario, the decision to stay in Guelph seemed like a no-brainer.

O’Shea’s weekly call-in radio show on Winnipeg’s Global News Radio 680 CJOB was broadcast live from its’ sister-station 1460 CJOY on Speedvale Avenue on Monday night.

The former Gryphons’ linebacker had nothing but great memories from his time in Guelph.

“Being active in the university culture and on a sports team, I think was phenomenal,” he said. “The football side of it was about the people and what we were trying to accomplish and it really wasn’t about the scores of the games.”

“As I walked around [campus] it struck me how great a time that was in my life.”

The Bombers are taking advantage of the newly-upgraded facilities at Alumni Stadium, which O’Shea called one of the top football facilities in Canada, pro or amateur.

Bombers practicing at alumni stadium in guelph. Chris Mathews with 1st team offence. Adams, Wolitarsky, and Gaitor among those not practicing. pic.twitter.com/YG9teTrADb — Bob Irving (@BobIrvingCJOB) July 29, 2019

He gave a lot of credit to former Gryphons head coach Stu Lang.

Through his foundation, Lang oversaw the construction of a $10.5 million facility that features a 3,300 square-foot locker room, a players’ lounge, coaches’ offices and a rooftop patio.

“He’s put a lot of, not only money but time and effort, and spent a lot of time trying to get things done the right way,” O’Shea said.

“They’ve really given these kids every chance to succeed in football.”

The Bombers currently boast an impressive 5-1 record but are coming off a 23-15 loss to the Tiger-Cats.

O’Shea will lead his Blue Bombers down Highway 401 into Toronto for a Thursday night tilt against the 0-6 Argonauts at BMO Stadium.

Kick-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET (6 p.m. CT).