Peterborough man charged with impaired driving in Lindsay

A Peterborough man has been charged with impaired driving following a traffic stop in Lindsay on Monday night.

City of Kawartha Lakes police say a constable patrolling the area of William and Wellington streets around 9:45 p.m. observed a vehicle stopped in front of a green traffic light that was reportedly not moving through the intersection.

READ MORE: Peterborough man charged with impaired driving, exceeded twice the legal blood-alcohol limit: police

The officer conducted a traffic stop a short distance away, police say. The officer reportedly determined the driver was impaired by alcohol.

Benjamin Thomas Ariza, 24, of Peterborough, was charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle. Police said the man also faces also a number of charges related to Highway Traffic Act offences that were not detailed in a media release.

The accused was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on Sept. 5.

WATCH: Concerns new impaired driving laws are overreaching