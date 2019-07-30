Crime
July 30, 2019 11:34 am

Peterborough man charged with impaired driving in Lindsay

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

A Peterborough man is facing charges following a traffic stop in Lindsay.

AP File
A A

A Peterborough man has been charged with impaired driving following a traffic stop in Lindsay on Monday night.

City of Kawartha Lakes police say a constable patrolling the area of William and Wellington streets around 9:45 p.m. observed a vehicle stopped in front of a green traffic light that was reportedly not moving through the intersection.

READ MORE: Peterborough man charged with impaired driving, exceeded twice the legal blood-alcohol limit: police

The officer conducted a traffic stop a short distance away, police say. The officer reportedly determined the driver was impaired by alcohol.

Benjamin Thomas Ariza, 24, of Peterborough, was charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle. Police said the man also faces also a number of charges related to Highway Traffic Act offences that were not detailed in a media release.

The accused was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on Sept. 5.

WATCH: Concerns new impaired driving laws are overreaching

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
City of Kawartha Lakes
City of Kawartha Lakes police
Crime
Drunk Driving
Impaired
Impaired Driving
Kawartha Lakes
Kawartha Lakes Police
lindsay
Lindsay crime
Lindsay impaired driving
Peterborough driver

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.