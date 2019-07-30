Transportation officials investigating train crash in Grand Lake, N.S.

Federal investigators are examining a crash in which two people were hurt when the vehicle they were in collided with a Canadian National (CN) railway train near Grand Lake, N.S., on Monday.

The crash occurred around 11:45 a.m. on North Fork Road when a freight train hit the vehicle, reportedly sending it several metres into dense brush.

Firefighters from Enfield, Wellington and Elmsdale responded to the scene along with members of the RCMP.

Mick Greener lives near the tracks and was alerted to the collision when a young girl knocked on his door looking for help.

Greener said she told him she was in the crash and had managed to free herself to ask for assistance.

“I think she’s a miracle. God was with her. That she managed to get out of the car and come to my house and run down the road, and that’s all with injuries — I think she’ll be fine. I believe that,” said Greener.

Greener ran to the vehicle but couldn’t get to the woman in the driver’s seat who was trapped there.

She was later extracted from the vehicle and taken to hospital by EHS LifeFlight helicopter with what CN said are non-life-threatening injuries.

The Transportation and Safety Board (TSB) said in a statement released shortly before 5 p.m. Monday that it was deploying investigators.

“The TSB will gather information and assess the occurrence,” the statement read.

The area around Grand Lake, N.S., has several cottages and lakefront homes that are accessible by a private crossing, which does not have warning lights or barriers.

TSB has records of two crashes in the area over the past 10 years.

The most recent occurred in 2018 when a vehicle was struck by an eastbound train. No injuries occurred.

Another crash occurred on Jan. 23, 2012. An eastbound train reportedly crashed into the trailer of a tractor-trailer. No injuries were recorded in that incident, either.