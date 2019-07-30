Canada
July 30, 2019 9:59 am
Updated: July 30, 2019 10:00 am

Man rescued from Calgary river rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition

By Online Journalist  Global News

A man was rescued after being swept down the Bow River on Tuesday, July 30, 2019.

Global News
A man was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition Tuesday morning after being pulled from the Bow River.

Emergency crews received a call about someone being swept downstream just before 2 a.m.

Police said first responders could hear the man yelling out for help when they arrived, and were able to locate him on a sandbar near St. Patrick’s Island.

The man began losing consciousness and stopped breathing while being brought to shore in a rescue boat, police said.

It’s not known how he ended up in the water.

