Man rescued from Calgary river rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition

A man was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition Tuesday morning after being pulled from the Bow River.

Emergency crews received a call about someone being swept downstream just before 2 a.m.

Police said first responders could hear the man yelling out for help when they arrived, and were able to locate him on a sandbar near St. Patrick’s Island.

The man began losing consciousness and stopped breathing while being brought to shore in a rescue boat, police said.

It’s not known how he ended up in the water.