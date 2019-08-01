What’s open and closed on Civic Holiday Monday in Hamilton, Burlington and Niagara region

The August long weekend is upon us and with temperatures expected to be in the high 20s throughout, many of us will be enjoying three days of barbecues, cottages and relaxation.

Celebrated on the first Monday of August, the Civic Holiday in Ontario is not a national statutory holiday, which means that despite local government taking the day off, many businesses will be open.

Hamilton municipal schedule

Green bin, garbage and recycling: No collection on Monday. Pickup will be one day later if it falls on or after the holiday. The city says all materials must be at the curb by 7 a.m.​ Tuesday. Recycling centres are closed on Monday.

HSR Bus: Transit will be operating on a Sunday/holiday schedule on Monday. Many routes will be operating with reduced frequencies, while some routes will not be operating at all.

ATS-DARTS: Service will be operating with holiday service hours on the Civic Holiday. Subscription trips on DARTS, except for dialysis, are cancelled for Monday. ATS customer service will also be closed on Monday.

Administrative offices: The city’s administrative offices will be closed on Monday.

Recreation centres: Most are closed on Monday, including Bennetto, Central Memorial, Stoney Creek, Valley and Westmount. However, most outdoor pools will be open, including Sir Winston Churchill Pool, Dundas Driving Park, and Gage Park Wading Pool.

Hamilton Civic Museums: Closed on Monday.

Tourism Hamilton Visitor Information Centre: Closed on Monday.

Hamilton Public Library: Closed Sunday and Monday.

Social services: All Ontario Works offices, the Career Development Centre, special supports and the Housing Services office will be closed on Monday.

Senior centres: Senior centres will be closed. However, some seniors clubs will be running, including Club 60, Dundas, Main Hess, Rosedale, Warden Park and Winona Senior Club.

Arenas: Closed to public programming Monday.

Animal services: Closed Sunday and Monday.

Canada Post: Canada Post is closed on national, provincial and territorial holidays. Mail collection and delivery is cancelled for Monday.

Burlington municipal schedule

City hall: Closed on the holiday Monday, reopening Tuesday.

Administrative services: Administrative services, including the office of roads and parks maintenance, will be closed on Monday. Emergency services for maintenance will still be provided.

Recreation: Most pools, arenas and community centres will be closed on Monday but there are exceptions, including Mountainside Community Centre, Pluckers on Plains, Nelson Community Centre, LaSalle Park, Mountainside Community Centre, Royal Botanical Gardens – Rock Garden, Central Park Bandshell and St. Timothy’s School Playground, which all have events.

Provincial parks: Bronte Creek Provincial Park will be open from 8:00 a.m. until dusk with the Children’s Farm and Playbarn open 9:00 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Art: The Art Gallery of Burlington will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Monday.

Roads, Parks and Forestry and Animal Shelter and Control: Closed Monday, but emergency services will be provided.

Courts: Halton Court Services will be closed on the Civic Holiday, as will Provincial Offences Court.

Parking: Free parking is available in the downtown core, on the street, in municipal lots and in the parking garage. However, waterfront parking lots (east and west) are not free on statutory holidays. There’s also no parking on city streets overnight between 1:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m.

Transportation: Burlington Transit will be operating on a holiday service schedule on Monday, while the administrative offices, including the downtown Transit Terminal and Handi-Van dispatch, will be closed.

Niagara Region

Government and business: Government offices, banks, municipal offices, facilities and most businesses will be closed on Monday. Offices related to public health and region childcare services will be closed.

Recreation: Some arenas, community centres and older adult centres will be closed on the Civic Holiday. The Parks, Recreation and Culture Services administration offices are closed, but most pools will be open. Four city-operated venues in St. Catharines will be open on Monday, including Garden City Golf Course (7 a.m. to dusk), Happy Rolph’s Animal Farm, Lakeside Park Carousel and Morningstar Mill.

Libraries: Local libraries will be closed.

St. Catharines Museum & Welland Canals Centre: Open Monday between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Transportation: Buses in Niagara Falls and St. Catharines will offer reduced holiday schedules. Welland Transit will not be running. Niagara Region Transit and specialized transit will not be operating Monday.

Garbage and recycling: Collection schedules are unaffected by the holiday.

Shopping

Grocery Stores: Most major grocery stores will be open with reduced hours.

Fortinos open 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Fresh Co. open 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

No Frills open 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Metro open regular hours

Shoppers Drug Mart: Most locations will be open on Monday, some at reduced hours.

Hamilton

Hess Tower (Main Street) open 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Monday

Mcauley (Herkimer Street) open 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Monday

Ralph (King Street West) open 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Monday

Waterdown (Hamilton Street North) 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Monday

Russel (King Street) open 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Monday

Plains Road East open from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Monday

Burlington

Roseland Plaza open 8:00 a.m. to midnight on Monday

Plains Road East open 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Monday

Brant & Upper Middle open 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Monday

Headon Plaza open 8:00 a.m. to midnight on Monday

Appleby open 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Monday

St. Catharines

4th Avenue and Martindale closed on Monday

Hartzel Road open 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Monday

Pelham Road open 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Monday

Penn Centre open 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Monday

Briarfield (Bunting Road) 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Monday

Scott and Niagara (Scott Street) 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Monday

Linwell (Grantham Avenue) closed on Monday

Northend plaza (Lakeshore road) 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Monday

Niagara Falls

Montrose and Preakness open 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Monday

Town & Country open 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Monday

Malls: All major shopping centres in Hamilton, Burlington, St. Catharines and Niagara Falls, including Lime Ridge Mall, Eastgate Square, The Centre on Barton, The Pen Centre, Fairview Mall, Mapleview and Burlington Centre will all be open on Monday. However, most will be closing early on Monday.

Lime Ridge Mall open 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Monday

Eastgate Square open 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Monday

The Pen Centre open 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Monday

Fairview Mall open 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Monday

Mapleview open 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Monday

Burlington Centre open 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Monday

Toronto Premium Outlets in Halton Hills open 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Monday

Outlet Collection at Niagara Falls open 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Monday

Walmart: Walmarts in Hamilton, Burlington and Niagara will be open on Monday during their regular operating hours.

Hamilton Farmers’ Market: Closed on Sunday and Monday.

Alcohol

The Beer Store: Most Beer Stores will be open with holiday adjusted hours. Exceptions include:

584 Mohawk Rd. W, Hamilton, closed on Monday

1462 Main St. E, Hamilton, closed on Monday

446 Scott St., St. Catharines, closed on Monday

LCBO: Most LCBO stores will be open on Monday. Exceptions include 1601 Main St. E in Hamilton, closed on Monday