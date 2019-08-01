Hamilton Fire perform late night rope rescue at Albion Falls

Hamilton Fire and paramedics responded to a rope rescue call on the east mountain late Wednesday night.

The fire department confirmed on Twitter that the rescue call came in around 9:45 p.m. from an area near Albion Falls.

Hamilton police confirmed they assisted emergency responders with the initial search for three people, two males and one female.

“We assisted in looking for them initially because their location was unknown at the time,” Staff Sgt. Craig Leishman told Global News, “They were just walking on the path, one got injured, and they called for an ambulance.”

He went on to say that the injury was minor.

Leishman confirmed that one of the two males on scene was taken in for questioning after it was discovered that he had an outstanding warrant from another police service.

The incident comes just days after firefighters revealed rope rescues were in significant decline across the city’s falls, following in an increase in the use of fences and signs by Hamilton’s parks department.

Deputy Chief John Verbeek told Global News on Tuesday that firefighters have only been summoned to four rope rescues so far in 2019 — a significant decrease since 2016, which saw 23 such rescues in Hamilton.

Verbeek says a typical rope rescue usually calls for six fire units, and 18 personnel on scene to assist.

The duration of those calls, he says, can range anywhere from one to five hours to complete a rescue.

