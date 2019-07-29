Drive to Save Lives campaign encourages Lethbridge residents to give blood

The parking lot at Lethbridge’s Dunlop Ford dealership was filled with supporters who came out for the Drive to Save Lives campaign.

“We just feel the responsibility to ensure that we are not just on the sales side of things, but we’re also involved in helping the community when there are needs,” said Shaun Henderson, general manager with Dunlop Ford.

The event is a joint effort between Mothers Against Drunk Driving and Canadian Blood Services, encouraging blood donations throughout the month of August. Two-hundred seventy donations are needed next month to meet hospital demands.

Teams of local first responders have already committed to donating.

“People don’t realize that the only way you can get blood is by someone else’s generosity, so we’re really trying to build that awareness in the community,” said Lisa Castro, Canadian Blood Services territory manager.

Castro adds that only one out of every three blood donors actually shows up for their appointments, a stat they hope to change.