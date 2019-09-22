Canada election: Bonavista–Burin–Trinity

A red wave swept over all of Atlantic Canada in the 2015 federal election with voters in Bonavista–Burin–Trinity reelecting Liberal Judy Foote with 81 per cent of the vote.

Foote would later resign due to health reasons. A by-election was held in 2017, with Liberal Churence Rogers winning 69 per cent of the vote.

Rogers – former mayor of Centreville-Wareham-Trinity – will attempt to be re-elected in an area that has been solidly Liberal since 2000.

Consists of part of the Island of Newfoundland and part of the Avalon Peninsula.

Bonavista–Burin–Trinity was formed as the result of a redistribution order in 2013 that combined parts of three ridings: Avalon, Random-Burin-St. George’s and Bonavista-Gander-Grand Falls-Windsor.

All of the former ridings that comprise this new riding have been strongly Liberal for the last four elections. They elected just one Conservative between them between 2004 and 2011.

Liberal Judy Foote was elected to be the MP of newly redistributed riding in 2015 but resigned due to health reasons.

Foote was later appointed as Lt.-Gov of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Candidates

Liberal: Churence Rogers (Incumbent)

Conservative: TBD

NDP: TBD

Green: Kelsey Reichel

Global News is featuring the candidates for all parties running candidates in the upcoming 2019 general election. For a complete list of candidates, visit Elections Canada.