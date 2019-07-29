Crime
Cobourg man charged after allegedly possessing crystal meth

Police have charged a Cobourg man with possession of crystal meth.

A Cobourg man is facing drug charges following an arrest in the downtown area on Saturday morning.

Cobourg police say that around 9:55 a.m., officers were called to the downtown area for reports of a suspicious individual.

Officers located a suspect, and police allege they observed in plain view the man in possession of a small quantity of crystal methamphetamine.

Matthew Lebold, 27, of Cobourg, was arrested and charged with possession of a Schedule 1 substance.

He was released on a promise to appear in court in Cobourg in August. No specific date was provided.

