Cobourg man charged after allegedly possessing crystal meth

A Cobourg man is facing drug charges following an arrest in the downtown area on Saturday morning.

Cobourg police say that around 9:55 a.m., officers were called to the downtown area for reports of a suspicious individual.

READ MORE: Kai Lu leaving role as Cobourg Police Service’s chief of police

Officers located a suspect, and police allege they observed in plain view the man in possession of a small quantity of crystal methamphetamine.

Matthew Lebold, 27, of Cobourg, was arrested and charged with possession of a Schedule 1 substance.

He was released on a promise to appear in court in Cobourg in August. No specific date was provided.

WATCH: Saskatchewan NDP call for action on gangs and crystal meth