6-year-old South Korean YouTube star Boram buys $10-million property

A six-year-old South Korean YouTube star known for her toy reviews recently bought a $10-million property.

Boram, through the Boram Family company, bought a building worth approximately 9.5-billion Korean won (about $10,558,921) in Seoul’s Gangnam district earlier this year. The YouTuber’s parents set up the company, according to CNN and a public real estate registration document.

The Korea Times added that Boram has two YouTube accounts, a vlog with 17 million followers and a toy review channel with more than 13 million subscribers. The site added that the corner building, constructed in 1975, has multiple storeys. It is not clear what the family plans to do with the property.

On her YouTube channels, Boram has everything from dress-up videos to food videos to a vlog of her having a “cold” that has more than 300 million views.

The YouTuber is also known for producing some controversial videos.

In 2017, Save the Children, a non-governmental organization, noted it had received complaints from South Koreans over some of Boram’s videos.

One of the YouTube videos showed the six-year-old stealing money from her father and “driving” a car on the road, the organization told the site. Save the Children even reported the videos to police and the Seoul Family Court ordered the star’s parents to take a counselling course focused on preventing child abuse.

Another controversial video showed Boram damaging a doll and pretending she was pregnant and giving “birth.” Following the release of these particular videos, Boram’s parents issued an apology to the public and made the videos private.

Kid YouTubers setting records

Boram isn’t the only child YouTuber making a ton of money from toy reviews.

In 2017, Forbes’ annual list of the world’s highest-paid YouTube stars included the six-year-old face of the Ryan ToysReview channel, Ryan Kaji. That year, Kaji was tied for eighth place for the highest-earning YouTube channel in the world, raking in more than $14 million in 2017.

Kaji’s YouTube page, which has 20 million subscribers, includes science experiments, family vlogs and unboxing and playing with new toys, among other topics.

According to a 2016 report from The Verge, Kaji started the channel when he was four after asking his parents if he could review his favourite toys on the mega platform. In July 2015, Kaji’s first videos went viral.

