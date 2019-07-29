Peterborough man charged with impaired driving, exceeded twice the legal blood-alcohol limit: police

A Peterborough man is facing charges, including impaired driving, following a traffic stop last week.

Peterborough police say that on July 21 at around 11:40 p.m., an officer on patrol observed a vehicle “driving erratically” and allegedly carrying out multiple traffic violations while in the area of Brock and George streets.

The officer reportedly conducted a vehicle stop in the area of Aylmer and Hunter streets.

Police allege a subsequent breath test revealed the driver had more than twice the legal limit of alcohol in his system while operating a motor vehicle.

Edward Bruce Johnson, 61, of Sheridan Street in Peterborough, was arrested and charged with impaired driving and operation while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration of 80-plus.

He was issued an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension, and his vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Aug. 7.

