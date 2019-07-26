Man accused of impaired driving, fleeing from Peterborough County OPP RIDE check

A Cavan Monaghan Township man faces several charges including impaired driving after allegedly fleeing from a Peterborough County OPP RIDE check on Thursday night.

OPP says officers were conducting a RIDE program on Highway 7 east of Peterborough in Havelock-Belmont Methuen Township on Thursday night. Police say around 11:30 p.m. the driver in one vehicle allegedly fled from a RIDE check after briefly speaking with an officer.

Police eventually located the suspect who was walking on the highway. OPP say the suspect allegedly attempted to conceal his vehicle.

Alexander Greystock-Wood, 24, of Cavan Monaghan Township, was arrested and charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Flight from a peace officer

Operating a motor vehicle without insurance

Driving while under suspension

Drive a motor vehicle without a currently validated permit

He driver’s licence was suspended and his vehicle was impounded.

He is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Aug. 27.

