July 26, 2019 11:44 am

Man accused of impaired driving, fleeing from Peterborough County OPP RIDE check

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

A Cavan Monaghan Township man faces several charges including impaired driving after allegedly fleeing from a Peterborough County OPP RIDE check on Thursday night.

OPP says officers were conducting a RIDE program on Highway 7 east of Peterborough in Havelock-Belmont Methuen Township on Thursday night. Police say around 11:30 p.m. the driver in one vehicle allegedly fled from a RIDE check after briefly speaking with an officer.

Police eventually located the suspect who was walking on the highway. OPP say the suspect allegedly attempted to conceal his vehicle.

Alexander Greystock-Wood, 24, of Cavan Monaghan Township, was arrested and charged with:

  • Operation while impaired – blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus
  • Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs
  • Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle
  • Flight from a peace officer
  • Operating a motor vehicle without insurance
  • Driving while under suspension
  • Drive a motor vehicle without a currently validated permit

He driver’s licence was suspended and his vehicle was impounded.

He is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Aug. 27.

