Man accused of impaired driving, fleeing from Peterborough County OPP RIDE check
A Cavan Monaghan Township man faces several charges including impaired driving after allegedly fleeing from a Peterborough County OPP RIDE check on Thursday night.
OPP says officers were conducting a RIDE program on Highway 7 east of Peterborough in Havelock-Belmont Methuen Township on Thursday night. Police say around 11:30 p.m. the driver in one vehicle allegedly fled from a RIDE check after briefly speaking with an officer.
READ MORE: Collision in Peterborough leads to drug-impaired driving arrest: police
Police eventually located the suspect who was walking on the highway. OPP say the suspect allegedly attempted to conceal his vehicle.
Alexander Greystock-Wood, 24, of Cavan Monaghan Township, was arrested and charged with:
- Operation while impaired – blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus
- Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs
- Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle
- Flight from a peace officer
- Operating a motor vehicle without insurance
- Driving while under suspension
- Drive a motor vehicle without a currently validated permit
He driver’s licence was suspended and his vehicle was impounded.
He is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Aug. 27.
WATCH: Study casts doubt on impaired driving penalties
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.