Highway 28 closed in Woodview area for fatal collision: OPP

Highway 28 in the Woodview area is closed following a fatal collision on Monday morning.

Peterborough County OPP around 8 a.m stated the highway was closed between Mount Julian Viamede Road and Northey’s Bay Road in North Kawartha Township.

UPDATE: ROAD CLOSURE: Hwy 28 between Mt. Julian Viamede Rd and Northy's May Rd #Woodview – 1 fatality, expect extended closure. ^kw — OPPCommunicationsCR (@OPP_COMM_CR) July 29, 2019

Police stated on Twitter around 8:50 a.m. the highway will be closed for an extended time due to a fatality.

Global News Peterborough has a videographer heading to the scene.

More to come.