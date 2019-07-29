Highway 28 closed in Woodview area for fatal collision: OPP
Highway 28 in the Woodview area is closed following a fatal collision on Monday morning.
Peterborough County OPP around 8 a.m stated the highway was closed between Mount Julian Viamede Road and Northey’s Bay Road in North Kawartha Township.
Police stated on Twitter around 8:50 a.m. the highway will be closed for an extended time due to a fatality.
