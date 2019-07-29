Traffic
July 29, 2019 8:49 am
Updated: July 29, 2019 9:15 am

Highway 28 closed in Woodview area for fatal collision: OPP

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

Highway 28 in Woodview is closed for a collision on Monday morning.

Nick Westoll / Global News File
A A

Highway 28 in the Woodview area is closed following a fatal collision on Monday morning.

READ MORE: Woman airlifted following head-on collision on Highway 28 north of Burleigh Falls: OPP

Peterborough County OPP around 8 a.m stated the highway was closed between Mount Julian Viamede Road and Northey’s Bay Road in North Kawartha Township.

Police stated on Twitter around 8:50 a.m. the highway will be closed for an extended time due to a fatality.

Global News Peterborough has a videographer heading to the scene.

More to come.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Collision
Fatal Collision
Highway 28
North Kawartha Township
Northey's Bay Road
Woodview

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.