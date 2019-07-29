Tiger-Cats quarterback Jeremiah Masoli out for season with torn ACL

Hamilton Tiger-Cats quarterback Jeremiah Masoli will miss the rest of the CFL season.

Masoli tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in Friday night’s 23-15 win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and the Ticats announced the next afternoon that he would miss the remainder of the year.

No date for surgery has been determined.

He suffered the injury with five minutes remaining in the first quarter of the victory over Winnipeg at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton.

Masoli is ranked second in the CFL in passing touchdowns (nine), third in completions (125), and passing yards (1,576).

He’s tied for fourth in rushing TDs with four.

Hamilton is atop the CFL standings with a 5-1 record and will head to Regina this week to play the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Thursday.

Dane Evans came in for Hamilton in place of Masoli on Friday night.

With Masoli’s injury, six opening-day CFL starting quarterbacks have now missed time.

🎥: "Don't sleep on us, we got a really good, solid team." Jeremiah Masoli speaks on his injury, Dane Evans (@daneevans9) and how he can help the team going forward. #Ticats | #CFL pic.twitter.com/C9AkZHIviX — Hamilton Tiger-Cats (@Ticats) July 28, 2019