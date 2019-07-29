Victoria Beach residents, vacationers asked to reduce water consumption over algae in Lake Winnipeg

Residents of Victoria Beach and vacationers visiting Lake Winnipeg are being asked to limit their water use as algae in the lake is creating problems for the community’s water treatment plant.

A notice from the Rural Municipality of Victoria Beach says the algae in Lake Winnipeg — the community’s water source — is restricting the local water treatment plant’s ability to maintain treated water.

“The filters require more frequent backwashing, and the treatment process is slowed down drastically,” the statement reads.

According to the notice, if water consumption is not significantly reduced, a “do not consume” order will be issued by the province. The rural municipality adds that the situation is at a “critical point.”

“Please refrain from wasteful water consumption at all times, especially lawn watering,” the notice reads.

Lake Winnipeg is the sixth largest lake in Canada, and the 11th largest freshwater lake in the world.