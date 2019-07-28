Countrywide Canadian customs kiosk outage causes long lines at Trudeau airport

Canadian customs’ primary inspection kiosks are down across the country, causing serious delays at major airports including Montreal’s Trudeau international airport’s customs hall.

All passengers arriving in Canada must enter their personal information in those kiosks before seeing a Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) agent.

Because of the outage, which started Sunday morning, according to Trudeau airport spokesperson Anne-Sophie Hamel, each passenger must be processed manually.

This is one of the busiest times of the year at Trudeau airport, said Hamel, which explains the long lines.

“Several flights are arriving at the same time, especially from Europe,” she said.

The outage affects the country’s entire CBSA network, Hamel said.

Global News contacted the CBSA but did not get a response before publication.