Traffic
July 28, 2019 5:50 pm

Motorcycle, vehicle collide on St. Vital Road

By Global News

The scene of a motorcycle and vehicle collision at St. Vital Road and Dunkirk Avenue on Sunday afternoon.

Richard Cloutier / Global News
A A

The intersection of St. Vital Road and Dunkirk Avenue was temporarily closed on Sunday afternoon after a motorcycle collided with an SUV.

The incident happened around 2:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Two people hospitalized after fiery collision

There is no word yet on the severity of any injuries.

Global News has reached out to police for comment.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Car crash
Collision
Traffic
vehicle SUV collision
winnipeg
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service
Winnipeg police

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.