Motorcycle, vehicle collide on St. Vital Road
A A
The intersection of St. Vital Road and Dunkirk Avenue was temporarily closed on Sunday afternoon after a motorcycle collided with an SUV.
The incident happened around 2:30 p.m.
READ MORE: Two people hospitalized after fiery collision
There is no word yet on the severity of any injuries.
Global News has reached out to police for comment.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.