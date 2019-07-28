Car carrying 4 children, 1 adult rolls multiple times in the Laurentians

A car carrying four children rolled over Sunday morning near Rivière-Rouge in the Laurentians, police said.

According to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), the car was driving on Route 117 at around 11:30 a.m. when it veered off the road in a curve and hit a pole before rolling over multiple times.

The driver, a woman in her 40s, was seriously injured in the crash and is in critical condition, the SQ said.

The four children were transported to hospital but authorities do not fear for their lives.