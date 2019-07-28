Cannabis only allowed at Osheaga if in unopened container from government source

Less than a week before Montreal’s annual Osheaga festival, the event’s organizers are warning that even though cannabis will be permitted on site, only sealed containers from a government source will be allowed.

A tweet published Saturday on the festival’s Twitter page reads that all cannabis products brought onto the site must be legally purchased from Quebec Cannabis Society (SQDC) or an approved non-Quebec cannabis store and in a sealed container that has never been opened.

Festival-goers will, therefore, not be able to enter with any cannabis in their own metal or glass jars, or in a previously opened SQDC container.

“We want to make sure that it is legal marijuana and not from the black market,” Evenko spokesperson Philip Vanden Brande told Global News.

The tweet also reads that attendees “may have up to a maximum of 30 grams in their possession,” which is the maximum allowed by law.

This is the first time the festival has run since cannabis became legal in Canada last October, and organizers say they are adhering to Quebec’s cannabis laws.

“The law currently permits to consume in parks,” Vanden Brande said.

As per the Cannabis Regulation Act, smoking will be prohibited near children’s playgrounds and on terraces.

Security crews will be enforcing the new rule at the main checkpoints, and according to Vanden Brande, identifiable sealed containers will make the security process faster.

The legal age to consume cannabis is 18 years old, but people carrying marijuana will not automatically be carded, Vanden Brande added.

“If it was sold to them and it’s sealed, we will assume they are 18, but if we have our doubts we can ask for an identification card,” he said.