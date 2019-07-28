Crime
Man charged with 1st-degree murder in deaths of 2 men at Toronto apartment

Toronto police say a 33-year-old man has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of two men at a west-end Toronto apartment building last month.

Emergency crews were called to the apartment on Emmett Avenue, near Jane Street and Weston Road, at around 1:30 a.m. on June 29 with reports of gunshots being fired.

Police said officers found two victims at the scene. One was rushed to hospital where they later died and the second died at the apartment building. A third man showed up at hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The victims, who were identified as 25-year-old Christopher Teape and 32-year-old Ahmed Mohamud, both lived in Toronto.

In an update released by police Saturday night, officers said Denzil Kemoy Williams was arrested earlier in the day and charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder.

He was scheduled to appear in a Toronto court on Sunday.

