Blue Jays call up McGuire, put Maile on DL

TORONTO – Catcher Reese McGuire was recalled by the Toronto Blue Jays from triple-A Buffalo ahead of Saturday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

McGuire was brought up to replace Luke Maile, who was put on the 10-day injured list with a left oblique strain, retroactive to July 24, 2019.

The 24-year-old McGuire has a .247 batting average with five home runs and 29 runs batted in for the Bisons this season. He hit .290 with two homers and four RBIs in 14 games for Toronto last year.

Maile has a .153 average this season in 41 games with the Blue Jays including two home runs and nine RBIs.