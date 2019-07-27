Peterborough Pulse promotes local businesses, healthy communities on car-free George Street

Peterborough Pulse transformed the city’s downtown core into a vibrant, car-free space for people to walk, bike, dance and play in on Saturday.

“We think what makes this event such a success is because it’s geared towards families and it’s very inclusive. Yoga, karate, knitting — whatever you want, they’re all here at Pulse,” said Terry Guiel, executive director of the Peterborough Downtown Business Improvement Area and organizer of the event.

Two years ago, Peterborough Pulse won Best Large Event in Canada at the Ontario Business Improvement Area Association Conference.

“It’s not about beer and food, it’s primarily about community groups. It’s about learning the new retail stores in the downtown but it’s also about healthy living and active lifestyle,” said Guiel.

As part of the event, about 60 vendors and community groups set up tents, sell their products and take part in the festivities. Each year, Guiel says nearly 8,000 people flood the street for Peterborough Pulse.

“This [event] is one that invites the entire public to get on the street as opposed to standing on the sidelines and watching other people go by, and I love it because it brings so many different community groups out,” said Coun. Kemi Akapo.

Organizers said they were yet again blessed with incredible weather at this year’s event.