MAP: Northern B.C. murder suspects may have covered 1,400 kilometres over 2 days

Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod remain the subject of a manhunt that has taken police to Manitoba, where the teens from Port Alberni, B.C. were last seen.

The suspects in the murders of Chynna Deese and Lucas Fowler — and who have been charged in the murder of Leonard Dyck — were last spotted twice in Gillam, Man. on Monday.

The RAV4 they were driving was found burnt and discarded about 55 kilometres away from the community.

There have been no sightings since.

Deese and Fowler were found dead on July 15, in an incident that police believe may have taken place the day prior.

Schmegelsky and McLeod were next spotted at the Cassiar Mountain Jade Store north of Dease Lake, B.C. on July 18.

They were next sighted later that day, travelling south from the Super A general store in Dease Lake at approximately 3:15 p.m.

Then, on July 19, the suspects’ red truck was found on fire about 50 kilometres south of Dease Lake.

Police found the dead body of Leonard Dyck about two kilometres away from where the truck was discovered.

Charges in Dyck’s murder were announced on June 24. There are, as yet, no charges in Fowler or Deese’s deaths.

Schmegelsky and McLeod were next sighted in Cold Lake, Alta. on July 21, a distance of around 2,000 kilometres from Dease Lake.

That trip requires as much as 22 hours of driving.

The pair were seen in Meadow Lake, Sask. the same day.

Their final sightings took place in Gillam, Man., one day later.

That community is approximately 1,300 kilometres from Meadow Lake, making for a drive that can take as long as 14 hours.

That’s also about 1,400 kilometres from Cold Lake.

Police said Friday that they will spend the next 72 hours going door to door in Gillam and the Fox Lake Cree Nation, hoping to generate “new tips and information.”

RCMP are exploring the possibility that the suspects may have left Gillam.