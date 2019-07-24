Northern B.C. murders: A timeline of what happened and where

A nationwide manhunt is underway for two teenagers from B.C. who have been named by police as suspects in a double murder and another suspicious death.

The two men, 19-year-old Kam McLeod and 18-year-old Bryer Schmegelsky, are suspects in the deaths a tourist couple — Lucas Fowler of Sydney, Australia and his girlfriend, Chynna Deese of Charlotte, N.C.

The identity of the third victim has not been made public.

RCMP say the suspects, both originally from Port Alberni, B.C. on Vancouver Island, have been travelling through Canada.

Here’s how the developing story has unfolded so far:

July 13: Fort Nelson, B.C.

Fowler and Deese are spotted in security footage at gas stop in Fort Nelson, B.C. on July 13. The couple was filling up Fowler’s blue van.

The family of the two victims said the couple was on a road trip through Canada. Fowler had been living in B.C. for work.

July 14: Liard Hot Springs, B.C.

A day later, Deese and Fowler’s van breaks down 20 kilometres south of Liard Hot Springs, B.C. on Highway 97.

Several passersby reported seeing them to police, including some who stopped to speak with the couple. Police are currently looking to speak with one unidentified man in particular who was seen speaking with the couple just before noon. They have released a sketch of the man.

The couple is found dead in the van a day later. Police confirmed that was couple was shot and the rear window of their vehicle was broken.

July 18: Dease Lake, B.C.

McLeod and Schmegelsky stop at Cassiar Mountain Jade store north of Dease Lake for free coffee that the shop hands out to motorists. Someone at the location recognizes the suspects and their red truck and calls police.

The two young men were not homicide suspects at the time, but were believed to have gone missing while on their way to Yukon for work.

Surveillance video of the visit to the store is now in police custody.

July 19: South of Dease Lake

The red truck belonging to the suspects is found abandoned on Highway 37— 50 kilometres south of Dease Lake — and is on fire.

The dead body of an unidentified man is found two kilometres from the vehicle. Police have not revealed this victim’s name, or how he died, but called his death suspicious.

July 21: Meadow Lake, Sask.

Police said the pair was seen in the northwestern Saskatchewan community of Meadow Lake on Sunday, two days after their truck was found.

The pair is now identified by police as “armed and extremely dangerous.”

Investigators have released photos of McLeod and Schmegelsky taken in Meadow Lake, and of the car they were believed to be driving at the time, a grey 2011 Toyota RAV4.

July 23: Manitoba

On Tuesday, B.C. RCMP revealed that McLeod and Schmegelsky are no longer missing persons, but suspects in three deaths.

RCMP said the pair may have been in Manitoba after a reported sighting in the northern town of Gillam.

Manitoba RCMP said on Wednesday that they are following up on “numerous tips” regarding the two suspects. They urged the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to police immediately.

A vehicle was burned and discarded near the Fox Lake Cree Nation reserve of Bird, which is about 55 kilometres away from Gillam. RCMP confirmed the vehicle was used by the suspects.

