University of Saskatchewan researcher looking into the benefits of Métis jigging

The Creeland Dancers usually don’t have too much free time to practice their choreography over the summer.

The group is usually performing every weekend.

However, they mustered up enough energy to burn off some calories at a practice on Thursday – something that’s not new to them.

“Oh, probably hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of thousands. Millions of calories I would say probably after 32 years,” Kevin Seesequasis said in Saskatoon.

While the dancers are busy tapping their feet, University of Saskatchewan researchers are tapping their keyboards.

Heather Foulds is conducting a study that looks into the health benefits of the Red River Jig by looking at step counts, heart rates and the amount of oxygen used by 24 experienced jiggers.

She said she sees it as more than just a way to get in shape.

“It’s the social component and the cultural component and the mental component. So kind of a holistic activity,” the assistant professor said.

It’s something the Creeland Dancers notice as well.

Warren Isbister-Bear said performing has become a way to stay close with family and friends, and seeing the smiles on their faces while dancing gives him a boost.

“So it doesn’t really feel like an exercise, but at the same time, by the end of it, you’re feeling … or now that I’m older it’s like, ‘Oh my God. When is this song going to end?’ It is such a great workout,” he said.

Like a high-intensity workout, the group calls their dancing Métis aerobics.

“It’s just go-go-go-go-go. So it’s really intense. And in terms of comparison, it gets your heart rate going just the same, you sweat just the same and you have fun just the same,” Seesequasis said.

Foulds noted data will start to be collected in the coming months.

The entire project is expected to take three years.