First-of-its kind heritage centre planned for Manitoba Métis

Funding for a new heritage centre showcasing the history and heritage of Manitoba’s Métis community was announced by the federal government Friday.

The Métis National Heritage Centre, to be located in Winnipeg – the traditional homeland of the Métis – will receive $5 million in funding from Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada, said minister Carolyn Bennett.

“The government of Canada is pleased to invest in the construction of a Métis National Heritage Centre, which will foster reconciliation between Canada and the Métis Nation,” she said.

“We are proud to work with the Métis Nation to ensure their rightful place in Canadian history.”

READ MORE: Manitoba Métis, federal government announce $154M in funding as part of land dispute settlement

The centre, which will be the first of its kind in the country, is expected to give Canadians a look into Métis heritage, language, history, culture and more, as well as giving an opportunity for Métis people to share their stories. It’s reportedly planned for some time in 2020.

The Manitoba Métis Federation (MMF) celebrated the announcement Friday.

“This is our home. This is our land,” said MMF president David Chartrand.

“As partners in Confederation and as neighbours and friends, I look forward to the day when I can welcome visitors from Manitoba, and indeed from around the world, to this centre of excellence, where they can truly understand the contributions of the Métis people to this province and to all of Canada.”

Chartrand said he’d like to see the facility located at the Upper Fort Garry site, but is also considering Bonnycastle Park.

WATCH: Damage to the Indian Metis Friendship Centre