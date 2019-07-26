World
July 26, 2019 6:51 pm

Trump can use $2.5B from Pentagon funds to build border wall: Supreme Court

By Staff Reuters

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday handed U.S. President Donald Trump a victory by letting his administration redirect $2.5 billion in money approved by Congress for the Pentagon to help build his promised wall along the U.S.-Mexico border even though lawmakers refused to provide funding.

The conservative-majority court on a 5-4 vote blocked in full a ruling by a federal judge in California barring the Republican president from spending the money on the basis that Congress did not specifically authorize the funds to be spent on the wall project fiercely opposed by Democrats and Mexico’s government.

