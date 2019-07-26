burnaby measles
July 26, 2019 7:03 pm

New measles case confirmed in Metro Vancouver

By Online News Producer  Global News

WATCH: Following the measles outbreak in Vancouver, here are some facts you should be aware of when it comes to getting vaccinations.

A A

A new case of measles has been confirmed in Metro Vancouver.

Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal Health say the infection was acquired by a Burnaby resident who travelled to the Philippines.

READ MORE: Global measles cases mean B.C. push for vaccination to continue, health minister says

They went on to say members of the public may have been exposed to measles if they were on Philippine Airlines Flight PR116, which arrived at Vancouver International Airport (YVR) on Tuesday, July 23, or if they spent any time at YVR’s international arrivals section between 4:30 p.m. and 7:20 p.m. on Tuesday or the park and ride shuttle at YVR between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. that day.

READ MORE: More than 15,000 B.C. students received immunizations during first two months of catch-up campaign

Free measles vaccine clinics will be held at the following locations:

  • City Centre Urgent Primary Care Centre, 1290 Hornby St., Vancouver (Monday to Saturday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.).
  • New Westminster Public Health Unit, #218, 610 – 6th St., New Westminster (Friday, July 26, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday, July 27, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.).

More to come…

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
burnaby measles
measles
Metro Vancouver measles
vancouver airport measles
vancouver measles
Vancouver measles outbreak
YVR measles

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.