New measles case confirmed in Metro Vancouver

A new case of measles has been confirmed in Metro Vancouver.

Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal Health say the infection was acquired by a Burnaby resident who travelled to the Philippines.

They went on to say members of the public may have been exposed to measles if they were on Philippine Airlines Flight PR116, which arrived at Vancouver International Airport (YVR) on Tuesday, July 23, or if they spent any time at YVR’s international arrivals section between 4:30 p.m. and 7:20 p.m. on Tuesday or the park and ride shuttle at YVR between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. that day.

Free measles vaccine clinics will be held at the following locations:

City Centre Urgent Primary Care Centre, 1290 Hornby St., Vancouver (Monday to Saturday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.).

New Westminster Public Health Unit, #218, 610 – 6th St., New Westminster (Friday, July 26, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday, July 27, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.).

