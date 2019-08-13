Global BC photos at the PNE 2019

Come down to the Global BC & 980 CKNW tent at PNE Fair 2019!

Global BC will be on-site every day at the PNE Fair broadcasting weather live on location with Mark Madryga, Kristi Gordon, Kasia Bodurka and Yvonne Schalle from Saturday, Aug. 17 to Monday, Sept. 2.

Drop by our tent and get your FREE picture taken on the set of Global News and then download your photo or have it printed.

Try your hand at reporting and record your own CKNW story at the 980 CKNW Recording Station!

While you’re there sign the 75th Anniversary of 980 CKNW wall!

The Global BC & 980 CKNW tent is located next to the PNE Prize Home.

Come by, say hello, take a picture or record your own report and share them with us on social media using #GlobalBC #CKNW #PNEFair

The PNE Fair is closed Monday, Aug. 19 and Monday, Aug. 26.