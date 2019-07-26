OPP investigating after man reportedly shot in Collingwood

Officers are investigating after a man was shot and injured in the early morning hours of Friday in Collingwood, OPP say.

The man was transported to a local hospital and later taken to a Toronto-area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police add.

OPP and paramedics responded to the scene at Second Street at about 12:05 a.m. to a report of a man that was injured as a result of a firearm being discharged, officers say.

Police say there is no concern for public safety.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can contact the Collingwood/The Blue Mountains OPP at 705-445-4321 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

