OPP seek federal offender known to frequent Northumberland County, Quinte West

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a man known to frequent Northumberland County and Quinte West.

The OPP’s Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) squad is searching for John Francis Macinnis. They say the federal offender has breached his statutory release.

Macinnis, 54, is described as six feet tall and 200 pounds (91 kg) with long brown hair and brown eyes.

He has numerous tattoos on his left forearm, wrist and hand, and on his upper back and abdomen.

ROPE says he was serving a two-year and three-month sentence for break and enter, committing break and enter with intent to commit theft over $5,000 and under $5,000, and failure to comply with a condition of an undertaking.

ROPE says Macinnis is known to frequent the Cobourg, Campbellford, Trenton and Belleville areas.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the ROPE squad at 416-808-5900 or toll-free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or to call 911.

