‘Follow the gumballs’: Teen charged after Brandon police recover stolen gumball machine

A local mother turned amateur gumshoe has helped investigators crack a break-and-enter case and recover a stolen gumball machine, said Brandon police.

The gumball machine was stolen from European Auto on Queens Avenue June 24.

The thief or thieves also made off with a scented oil diffuser after breaking in through a shop window, said Brandon police spokesperson, Sgt. Kirby Sararas.

Sararas wouldn’t speculate on why the two items were targeted.

READ MORE: Burnt bacon puts Brandon bumblers behind bars

After a month-long investigation, detectives had turned up few leads until a Brandon mother called in with a tip that would ultimately break the case wide open.

She had found the gumball machine, she said, and it was at her house.

Sararas said the woman became suspicious after noticing gumballs on the ground near her home, leading her to ask her teenage son if he knew anything about the missing gumball machine.

Police allege the machine was found in his possession.

“That’s some great police work right there – follow the gumballs,” said Sararas.

A 15-year-old male has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime.

Sararas says the scent diffuser remains at large.

“It’s a personal scent diffuser, like someone might have in an office,” she said, “just to make the room smell nice.”

Anyone with information on the break-in or the missing scent diffuser can call police at 204-727-8477.

READ MORE: Two arrested after intoxicated man drives wrong way into oncoming traffic near Brandon

The case remains open and Sararas said it’s too soon to say if there will be further arrests.

“Having possession doesn’t necessarily mean they committed the break and enter,” she explained.

“Breaking into property, that’s a very serious offence, so we have to look further into that to see who is responsible.”

The accused has been released on a promise to appear in court Aug. 27.

RELATED VIDEO: NHL champion Joel Edmundson eats poutine from Stanley Cup