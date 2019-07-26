Federal minister says inquiry into Glen Assoun’s wrongful conviction should be led by Nova Scotia

The federal justice minister says it is up to the Nova Scotia government to initiate a public inquiry into the case of a Halifax man who was wrongfully convicted of murdering his former girlfriend.

Glen Assoun was convicted in 1999 of the knifing murder of Brenda Way four years earlier.

The 63-year-old man spent almost 17 years in prison and over four years on bail before being exonerated earlier this year.

Justice Minister David Lametti said today in Halifax that he believes the provincial government has the necessary jurisdiction to probe the miscarriage of justice, and the federal government would co-operate in any inquiry the province decides to have.

The federal NDP and Green party leaders have called on Ottawa to order an independent review of the case to determine how the wrongful conviction occurred.

The leaders have said an independent probe is needed to determine why the RCMP destroyed potential evidence prepared by an analyst in an RCMP unit looking at the behaviour of serial offenders.