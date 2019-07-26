Prosecutors did not break extradition rules with Hassan Diab case: review

A review of the extradition of Ottawa academic Hassan Diab says that the federal prosecutors who worked on the case did their jobs ethically and within the law.

Murray Segal, a former deputy attorney general in Ontario, says extradition law isn’t well understood and the system could work better, but nobody in the case broke rules.

French authorities suspected Diab was involved in the 1980 bombing of a Paris synagogue that killed four people and injured dozens of others, an accusation he has always denied.

The RCMP arrested Diab, who is a Canadian citizen, in 2008 following a request by French authorities and he was sent to France six years later despite an Ontario judge’s acknowledgment that the case against him was weak.

French judges eventually dismissed the allegations against Diab in January 2018, after he spent years imprisoned there.

Diab, his lawyer and human-rights groups have been urging the federal government to hold a full public inquiry into his case and to reform the Extradition Act to ensure others aren’t caught in the same situation.