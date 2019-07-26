Crime
Northumberland OPP probe hay bale fires near Grafton

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

Hay bale fires broke out at a property just east of Grafton on Thursday. Northumberland OPP and Cramahe Township firefighters are treating the fires as suspicious in nature.

A large hay bale fire on Thursday afternoon near Grafton is being treated as suspicious.

Around 3 p.m., Cramahe Township firefighters responded to reports of a number of hay bales on fire at a property on Thomas Road, about five kilometres east of Grafton.

Firefighters from Alnwick/Haldimand Township also assisted in the call.

The fires were quickly extinguished and no one was injured, according to Cramahe firefighters. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

Northumberland OPP is investigating.

It’s the second significant fire in as many days as Alnwick/Haldimand firefighters battled a large field fire on Wednesday.

