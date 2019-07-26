Section of Quinpool road expected to reopen on Monday: Halifax Regional Municipality

Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) say that a section of Quinpool road that’s been under construction since April is set to reopen on Monday.

In an emailed statement, HRM senior communications advisor Brynn Langille says that the area will reopen at 5 a.m.

“The municipality and CN collaborated throughout the project to ensure the required work was completed in a safe and timely manner.”

Among the places listed for improvement was the rehabilitation and repair to an aging CN bridge.

The statement also says that when the bridge reopens, free and unrestricted parking spaces that were created during the closing of the street will go back to normal.

The municipality says that the public should be aware that a rain date of Tuesday, July 30, has been set aside for the reopening.

