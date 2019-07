Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say all westbound express lanes on Hwy. 403 near Eglinton Avenue are blocked due to a collision.

OPP tweeted the closure in Mississauga just after 3 a.m on Friday.

Police are on scene investigating the single-vehicle collision.

