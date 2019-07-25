Body of Calgary man recovered from B.C. river

The body of a Calgary man who was swept up in the Peace River in British Columbia in May has been recovered, according to the man’s family.

Aaron Kingma, a 39-year-old fisherman from Calgary, went missing on May 29 after being “swept away with the fast-rising water.”

RCMP told Global News on Wednesday that a body had been pulled from the river on Tuesday.

Wednesday evening, family told Global News the body was that of Kingma.

RCMP said foul play was not involved.

After Kingma fell into the river, more than 500 people were involved in the search for him, the family said in early June.

Kingma left behind a wife and two young daughters.