Canada
July 25, 2019 8:10 pm

Body of Calgary man recovered from B.C. river

Heide Pearson By Online Journalist  Global News

Calgary father Aaron Kingma was last seen on May 29, 2019 in northeastern B.C.

Courtesy: Kingma family
A A

The body of a Calgary man who was swept up in the Peace River in British Columbia in May has been recovered, according to the man’s family.

Aaron Kingma, a 39-year-old fisherman from Calgary, went missing on May 29 after being “swept away with the fast-rising water.”

READ MORE: Calgary man presumed dead after being swept up in B.C. river: RCMP

RCMP told Global News on Wednesday that a body had been pulled from the river on Tuesday.

Wednesday evening, family told Global News the body was that of Kingma.

RCMP said foul play was not involved.

After Kingma fell into the river, more than 500 people were involved in the search for him, the family said in early June.

Kingma left behind a wife and two young daughters.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Aaron Kingma
Aaron Kingma body found
Aaron Kingma drowning
Calgary man drowns BC river
Calgary man drowns Peace River

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.