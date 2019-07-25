Saskatchewan Roughriders fire defensive line coach Mike Scheper

The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced Thursday they have let go defensive line coach Mike Scheper.

“The decision to let Mike go was a difficult one,” head coach Craig Dickenson said in a statement.

READ MORE: Cody Fajardo throws two touchdowns, Roughriders beat Lions 38-25

“Mike is a tireless worker and a dedicated coach. In spite of this, we felt this decision was the right one for the team. We thank Mike for his work and wish him the very best in the future.”

Scheper was in his fourth season with the club. His first stint ran from 2009 to 2010. Scheper was brought back to the team in 2016 under then-head coach Chris Jones.

READ MORE: Gainer under fire after ‘inappropriate’ behaviour involving stuffed lion

Jones and Scheper previously worked together, both being on the Edmonton Eskimos coaching staff when they won the Grey Cup in 2015.

The Riders say the existing coaching staff will work with the defensive line until a replacement is hired.