Regina police swear in 4 recruits at RPS headquarters

Isiah Dawson was one of four recruits sworn in as a member of the Regina Police Service on Thursday.

“It’s very exciting. Obviously, today was a very big build-up from the last couple of years,” Dawson said.

“I’ve gone through quite a few processes in the last couple of years and this is a big lifestyle change. There’s a lot of things to look forward to and a lot of exciting things coming up.”

Dawson, Trent Walker, Katie Hungle and Cassandra Carlson will turn their focus to more training at Saskatchewan Police College on July 29.

READ MORE: Toronto police service graduates 129 new recruits, still not enough says union president

The recruits will spend 20 weeks at the college and will join other Saskatchewan municipal police services for graduation on Dec. 13.

Following graduation, the recruits will return to RPS as constables and will begin field training with experienced officers.

Regina police Chief Evan Bray offered his advice on what it takes to be part of the force.

“Don’t let yourself get frustrated, take care of yourself because you do have a responsibility to yourself as well,” Bray said.

“Without a question, you are entering the best profession in the world. [It’s] so much fun [with] so many opportunities. Don’t take it for granted and remember your responsibilities.”

READ MORE: Canadian Forces looking at recruiting elite, special-forces soldiers right off the street

Dawson spent the past seven years working as an emergency medical responder in Regina and is looking forward to a new challenge.

“The transition will be difficult, but there’s obviously some things that will carry over. I’ve seen the officers, the ones I worked with daily, and the commitment that they had,” Dawson said.

“It’s something that really appealed to me and I decided it would be a good career change and here we are today.”

The four RPS recruits weren’t the only ones getting sworn in on Thursday. The Moose Jaw Police Service swore in recruits Harmandeep Singh, Alanna Coghill and Regan Pawliw.