11-year-old girl attacked by 2 dogs in Quinte West, OPP says

Quinte West OPP are asking for witnesses who may have seen an alleged dog attack to come forward.

According to an OPP news release, on July 23, around 11 p.m., an 11-year-old girl was bit by two dogs while she was walking in the area of O’Neil Crescent in Quinte West.

READ MORE: Woman walking dog attacked by 4 pit bulls: Calgary police

OPP say the dogs looked like huskies, and that they were mostly black with touches of white.

The girl was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

OPP are asking anyone that might have seen the dogs or has video of the animals to contact them at 613-392-3561.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

WATCHL: (July 24) Owner pleads for dog stolen in Toronto’s east end