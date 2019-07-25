Market Lane scheduled to close starting Monday to extend Dundas Place

The north-south pedestrian link in downtown London that connects Dundas Place and Covent Market Lane will be closed off to reconstruct the area as an extension of the flex street.

Starting Monday July 29, Market Lane will be shut down until early September.

In an official statement released by the City of London, pedestrians are advised to access the Covent Garden Market from either Talbot Street or Richmond Street, which will add an additional minute to their typical trip.

Jim Yanchula, the Downtown Projects and Business Relations Manager, says pedestrians who frequently travel down Dundas Place will be saying goodbye to certain things such as “…the garden that’s behind the wavy bench in Market Lane… as well as the six seatings, so that we can have more territory open for hosting events.”

Crews are hoping to reopen the area to pedestrians by September 3, prior to the start of classes for Fanshawe College students.

Londoners should also expect some short-term closures on Dundas Place between Richmond Street and Talbot Street during the summer months for road work related to the flex street.

Yanchula says by taking this approach, “[the city] will be able to manage Market Lane the same way [they’re] able to manage Dundas Place, which is [putting] emphasis on being flexible.”

