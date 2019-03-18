Dundas Place construction closes Dundas Street in downtown core until late November

Another round of construction begins Monday on Dundas Place, and that means another significant road closure in London’s downtown core.

As of 7 a.m., Dundas Street will be closed between Richmond Street and Wellington Street.

According to city officials, motorists and cyclists won’t be able to travel eastbound or westbound through the area. Those heading west on Dundas will be diverted to Queens Avenue at the Wellington Street intersection — on Wednesday anyone travelling east will be diverted to King Street at the Richmond intersection.

Clarence Street will also be closed between Queens Avenue and King Street, officials said. Local traffic will be able to access parking lots in the affected area, but the intersection of Dundas and Clarence will remain fully closed.

Pedestrians are able to access all areas but are reminded to keep an eye out for pedestrian navigation signs and any temporary sidewalk closures

Both streets are expected to remain closed until late November.